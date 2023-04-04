Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.07. 781,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

