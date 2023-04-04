CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,332. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

