Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.53

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 75825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$959.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.