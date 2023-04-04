Critical Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45% China Merchants Bank 29.83% 15.50% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.57 -$57.33 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.90 $20.51 billion $3.92 6.52

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 143 branches; 1,770 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; 2,812 self-service centers; 6,592 self-service machines; one representative office; 14,746 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

