Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s (CMCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCT. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.57. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.