Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.45

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 59310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Crane Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

