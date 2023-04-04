Crane Advisory LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Edison International makes up 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EIX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 692,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

