Counos Coin Trading Down 91.7% Over Last 7 Days (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 91.7% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $20.01 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00329475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

