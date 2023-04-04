Contrasting Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -109.80% -35.08% -28.35% Biostage N/A N/A -157.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulmonx and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 7.58 -$58.92 million ($1.59) -6.79 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.97) -6.37

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Biostage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.