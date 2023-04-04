Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.37. 360,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $241.31. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.