Concordium (CCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.75 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $59.75 million and $770,839.18 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

