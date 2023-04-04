Comparing Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.24 $21.10 million $1.53 31.09

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

