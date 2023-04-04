Comparing First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $130.45 million 2.19 $21.83 million $1.79 7.03

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Meridian has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Meridian 16.73% 14.12% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Meridian pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Meridian beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Rating)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.