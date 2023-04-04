Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 8,309,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,442,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

