Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.