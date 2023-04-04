Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
About Cogna Educação
