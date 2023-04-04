Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 15.25 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,259.25 ($28.06). The company had a trading volume of 890,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,282. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,242.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($28.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,086.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,000.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,298.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

