Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

