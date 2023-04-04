Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 310,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

