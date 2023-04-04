Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.