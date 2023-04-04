Clarius Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

