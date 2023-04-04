Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

