Clarius Group LLC Has $17.37 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,865 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

