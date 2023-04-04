Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $241.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.08.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

