China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

CAAS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.46.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

