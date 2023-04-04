Chia (XCH) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $37.82 or 0.00136015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $262.70 million and $4.20 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,946,343 coins and its circulating supply is 6,946,343 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

