Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.