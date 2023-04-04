Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 5.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 394,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

