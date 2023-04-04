Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.77.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $453.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $459.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

