Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,961 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

