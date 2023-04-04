Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 15,490 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up about 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 132,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 91,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

