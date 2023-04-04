Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,685. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.71.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.