Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,838,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,534,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $609.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

