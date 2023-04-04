Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 843,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,035. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

