Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 19,825 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 30.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 405,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 218,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ESS Tech Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of GWH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 422,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,088. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Profile



ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

