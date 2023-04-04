Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 37,197 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 123,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,975. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

