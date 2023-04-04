Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 397 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ACGL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. 239,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.