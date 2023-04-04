ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target Raised to C$0.14

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.10 to C$0.14 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.