CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price target on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.54.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.73. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
