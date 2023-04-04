Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 4.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.62. 166,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,867,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.