Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

CNC stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

