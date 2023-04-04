CBET Token (CBET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.77 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

