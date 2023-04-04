Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.76

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 83270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.
Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.
Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp
In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.