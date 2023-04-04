Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.76

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 83270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

