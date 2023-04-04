Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

