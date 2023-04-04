Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 435,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,756. The company has a market cap of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.