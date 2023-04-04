Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Cancom in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of COK stock opened at €30.30 ($32.93) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.55. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of €57.78 ($62.80). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

