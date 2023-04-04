Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

