Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:CANF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
