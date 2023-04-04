Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,179,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CWH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. 1,174,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

