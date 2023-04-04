Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,511.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,456.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,406.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

