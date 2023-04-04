Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

