Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 10,826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.